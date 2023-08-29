Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $560.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $410.84 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

