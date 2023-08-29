Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.45.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$82.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.32 and a 12 month high of C$94.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

