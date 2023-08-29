Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$82.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.45.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$76.32 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$83.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

