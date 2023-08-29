The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
NYSE IPG opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
