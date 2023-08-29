The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

