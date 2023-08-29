The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.09.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 232,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,663,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

