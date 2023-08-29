The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $626.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

