The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 12,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $16.70.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.