The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.54. 21,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,306. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

