The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.52.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of East Asia
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Winning Retail Stocks Income Investors Can Rely On
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- PayPal Is Your Chance To Prove You’re A True Value Investor
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Target’s Undervalued Moat: A Story Of Industry Favoritism
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.