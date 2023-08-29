Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 15th

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE:TGH opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

