Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,985,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,955,000 after purchasing an additional 322,723 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

