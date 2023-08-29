Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 31.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Butterfly Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Insider Activity

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.37 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 207.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Butterfly Network news, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $60,564.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,675.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $143,613.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,914 shares of company stock worth $315,122. 27.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Butterfly Network

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

