Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,137 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

