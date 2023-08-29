Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 361 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $653.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

