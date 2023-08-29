Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 30,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DermTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DermTech by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DermTech by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on DermTech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

DermTech Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 853.02% and a negative return on equity of 99.14%. Analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About DermTech

(Free Report)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.