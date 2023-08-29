Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 33,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 62,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Tembo Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$34,720.00. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Tembo Gold Company Profile

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

