Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $115.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.