Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $277.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.71. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

Featured Stories

