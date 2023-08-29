Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 815,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,652.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNPTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.98. 5,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

