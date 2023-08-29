Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $290,398,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

