StockNews.com Upgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $29.37 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

