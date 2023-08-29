StockNews.com Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,177,000 after purchasing an additional 437,556 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,671,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,035,000 after buying an additional 1,182,464 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,454,000 after buying an additional 561,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

