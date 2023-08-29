StockNews.com Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 245,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 199,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

