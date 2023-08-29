StockNews.com Downgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.