Stifel Nicolaus Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $79.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.16.

Shares of DVN opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

