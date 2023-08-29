Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

