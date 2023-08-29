S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.70 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

