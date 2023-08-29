SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.48 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

