Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.