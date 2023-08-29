Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPXSY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $75.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($115.28) to GBX 8,805 ($110.99) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £121.50 ($153.16) to £117 ($147.49) in a research note on Thursday.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

