South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Royal Bank of Canada

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 410 ($5.17) to GBX 400 ($5.04) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 195 ($2.46) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUHY

South32 Trading Down 1.1 %

About South32

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. South32 has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.