Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Smiths Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Smiths Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 6,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,660. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($23.45) to GBX 1,920 ($24.20) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

