Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) CEO Jennifer C. Witz Purchases 250,000 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sirius XM Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. 10,887,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,283,623. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

