Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,871,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 2,530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 249.5 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPXCF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

