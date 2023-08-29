Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Grows By 40.5%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

TIGO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 55,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 31.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 116,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

