Short Interest in iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Increases By 12.5%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFRA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $29.17.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

