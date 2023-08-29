Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Decreases By 43.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the July 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMR remained flat at $23.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
