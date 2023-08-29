Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expands By 12.7%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 741,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intrusion by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 284,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,262. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

