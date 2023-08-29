Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Declines By 14.9%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 1,249,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.