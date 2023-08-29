Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Expands By 12.4%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,974,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 17.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,555,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,132. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
