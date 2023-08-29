Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Expands By 12.4%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,974,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,555,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,132. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) alerts:

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.