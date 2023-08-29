Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Declines By 15.3%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 344,400 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Cable One Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $649.81. 45,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $671.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.27. Cable One has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,196.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). The firm had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.41 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 49.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.