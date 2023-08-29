Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Drops By 15.1%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Insider Activity at Belden

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Belden by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Belden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Belden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 1.7 %

Belden stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. 225,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,327. Belden has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

