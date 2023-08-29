Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.29.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,823 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 196,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

