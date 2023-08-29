Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Shares Up 72%

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 72% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 6,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Serinus Energy Trading Up 72.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
