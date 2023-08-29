Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

