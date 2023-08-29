Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
