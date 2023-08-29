Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF)

Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.75 target price on the stock.
About Yerbaé Brands
Yerbaé Brands Corp. manufactures flavored sparkling water made with yerba mate and white tea extract. Its products include zero calorie Yerbaé: pineapple, coconut, strawberry kiwi, pomegranate berry, acai blueberry, and lemon; and 10 calorie Yerbaé: mango passion fruit, orange vanilla dream, coconut raspberry, and watermelon strawberry.
