Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF)

Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Performance

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yerbaé Brands Corp. manufactures flavored sparkling water made with yerba mate and white tea extract. Its products include zero calorie Yerbaé: pineapple, coconut, strawberry kiwi, pomegranate berry, acai blueberry, and lemon; and 10 calorie Yerbaé: mango passion fruit, orange vanilla dream, coconut raspberry, and watermelon strawberry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.