Roth Mkm Raises OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $165.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.33.

OSI Systems stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,483,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $3,758,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,047,699.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,483,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,905 shares of company stock worth $11,292,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

