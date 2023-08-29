Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.22.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average is $217.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,036,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

