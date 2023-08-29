RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 414.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,683 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of RF Acquisition worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $351,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFAC stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

