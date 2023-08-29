Reviewing NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NSK and Atlas Copco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $6.94 billion 0.40 $136.25 million $0.45 24.26 Atlas Copco $14.02 billion 4.68 $2.33 billion $0.52 25.89

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than NSK. NSK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NSK has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 1.79% 3.01% 1.55% Atlas Copco 16.15% 31.62% 14.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NSK and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlas Copco 1 5 4 0 2.30

Atlas Copco has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 717.24%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than NSK.

Dividends

NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NSK pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats NSK on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, brake systems, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories, automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors and maintenance services. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

